Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 411,865 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 359,903 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 81,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

