Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

