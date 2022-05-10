Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 124,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

