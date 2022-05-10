Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

