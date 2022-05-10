Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 352,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

