Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

L traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Loews has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Loews by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 599,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Loews by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 419,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Loews by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 96,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 53,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

