LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 284.67 ($3.51).

LMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LMP traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 232.70 ($2.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.23. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 221.20 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

