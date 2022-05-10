Lossless Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00516054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00097499 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.86 or 1.99997641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.