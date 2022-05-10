Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $221.00

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.84), with a volume of 50818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.56. The company has a market capitalization of £236.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

