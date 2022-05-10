LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 4,506 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $801,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.