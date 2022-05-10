LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 719,872 shares.The stock last traded at $17.37 and had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.71.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

