Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as 15.72 and last traded at 15.75, with a volume of 817099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 16.35.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

