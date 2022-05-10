Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVLU traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

