Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LFT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE LFT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 202,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 483,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

