Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

LFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,835. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

In other Lument Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Lument Finance Trust worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.