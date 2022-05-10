Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,436.67

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $10,436.67 and approximately $54.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105385 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.