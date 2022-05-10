Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 297,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,992. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.37.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.9350859 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,735,510. Insiders sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

