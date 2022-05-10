Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Critical Analysis

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 40.22% 14.11% 1.28% Great Southern Bancorp 31.29% 11.66% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Great Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.95 $87.75 million $1.79 7.32 Great Southern Bancorp $236.99 million 3.17 $74.63 million $5.39 10.83

Luther Burbank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Southern Bancorp. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and six commercial and one mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Springfield, and Missouri. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

