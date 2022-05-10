LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 261,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

