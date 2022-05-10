Macatawa Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 34.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

