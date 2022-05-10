Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.04 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.04 EPS.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

