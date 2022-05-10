Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MAGTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC started coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MAGTF opened at $18.39 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

