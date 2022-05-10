Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Up to $52.29

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.29, but opened at $56.48. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1,340 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.