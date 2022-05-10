Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. 24,683,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,836,312. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

