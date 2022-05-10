Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 3,248,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,474. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.