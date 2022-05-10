Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.77. 4,767,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,799. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

