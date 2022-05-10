Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.23. 1,682,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

