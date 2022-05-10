Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. 34,419,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,409,055. The stock has a market cap of $534.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

