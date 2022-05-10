Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 33,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.