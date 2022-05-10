Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.75. 2,411,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.