Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 148,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,213. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

