Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,110. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

