Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. 3,449,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.