Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SGOL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

