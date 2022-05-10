Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.19 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii makes up 1.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.39% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 232,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

