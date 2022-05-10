Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $19.20 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $722.40.

ORLY stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $611.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,046. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $683.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.