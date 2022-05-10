Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $23.42 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,110,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,414. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

