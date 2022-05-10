Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.