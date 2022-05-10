Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,177. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

