Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

