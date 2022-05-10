Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.41.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $245.75. 1,453,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

