Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,909. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $158.96 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.60.

