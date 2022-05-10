Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

