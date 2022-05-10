Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

