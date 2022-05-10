Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 1.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,114. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

