Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,902,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.19. 2,270,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.12. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.77 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

