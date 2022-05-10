Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 198,873 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.62% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $1,419,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.90 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

