Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of Mastercard worth $2,412,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $325.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

