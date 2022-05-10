Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.34 Billion Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,928 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.61% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,339,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,312 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.06. 2,776,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.65 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.
In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
