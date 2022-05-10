Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.34 Billion Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,928 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.61% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,339,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,312 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.06. 2,776,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.65 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

