Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.52 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516,581 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.86% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $7,521,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.23. 1,682,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.44 and its 200 day moving average is $595.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

